Rajalakshmi School of Business offers course on fintech

With fintech emerging as a fast-growing sector, the Rajalakshmi School of Business (RSB), a part of the Chennai-based Rajalakshmi Institutions, will offer fintech courses in a full-stream learning mode.

“We are the only private B School in India to offer this course to eligible students,” said P David Jawahar, Director of RSB. “IIM Kozhikode and IIM Kashipur offer only a six-month certification program while RSB offers a complete mainstream program for two years.”

The fintech sector is at the centre of the digital evolution. Professionals with specialisation in these areas will have exciting career opportunities with dynamic work environments.

With the advancement in technologies, the actual demand for candidates with knowledge in the application of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, machine learning and blockchain in finance is increasing by leaps and bounds, he said.

Competitive advantage

AI techniques are being increasingly used in finance, in areas such as digital payments, also trading, asset management and blockchain based-finance. The deployment of these technologies is to increasingly drive competitive advantage in the financial services sector, Jawahar said.

The courses will commence from July 2022 academic year. In each academic year, 60 candidates per batch are admitted. The course fee will be ₹7.82 lakh for two years, he said. Eligibility for students will be based on aptitude test scores in CAT, XAT, GMAT, he said.

Rise in valuation

Over the past few years, Indian fintech organisations have raised approximately $9.5 billion from global investors. Furthermore, it is intensely poised to achieve a fintech sector valuation of $150 billion by 2025.

This calls for a huge requirement of skilled fintech professionals who will become pilots of the fintech ecosystem. Specialisations in fintech are designed to equip the students with competencies that will help them to drive and serve the evolving financial services industry effectively, said a release from RSB.