Rajya Sabha passes IIIT Amendment Bill, 'National Importance' tag for 5 new IIITs

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to declare five newly established Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) as institutions of national importance.
The five new IIITs set up under the Public-Private Partnership mode are in -- Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala, and Raichur.
The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has already been passed by Lok Sabha in the previous session on March 20, 2020.
The bill was introduced in the upper house on Monday by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
The education minister said that there are 25 IIITs in the country out of which five are purely run by the central government, and 15 operate under public-private partnership (PPP) mode.
“We have brought the proposal before this House to bring five new operational institutes which are located and have started operations in Surat (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Agartala (Tripura) and Raichur (Karnataka) to bring under this act,” Nishank said.
He said, bringing the five new institutes under IIITs Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will make them institute of national importance, and they will have legal right to issue a diploma, degree, PhD etc.
These 5 IIITs along with 15 other IIITs, which are also built on public-private partnership (PPP) mode will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD degree.
It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology.
BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa thanked the prime minister and the education minister for including the institute in Agartala in the bill.
BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra supported the bill.
“I support his bill on behalf of my party Biju Janta Dal,” Patra said.
The bill amends the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014 and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017.
Currently, these institutes are registered as Societies under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and do not have the power to grant degrees or diplomas.
On being declared institutions of national importance, the five institutes will be granted the power to grant degrees.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...