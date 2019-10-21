Record number of students take scholarship test conducted by Aakash Educational Services

For the national scholarship programme conducted by Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), a coaching centre network for medical and engineering exams around 3.27 lakh students appeared across India this time.

The scholarship exam was conducted both in the online well as on offline mode at around 2,411 centres across the the country. Started in 2010, Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE), has seen about 19 lakh students appearing for it, according to the statement issued by the company.

The scholarship exam was held in two phases on October 13 and on October 20 respectively across 24 states and Union Territories in the country. This year, ANTHE was conducted for the first time in Tripura as well.

“This year it has broken all previous records and saw a whopping 3.27 lakh students appear for the exam. ANTHE has today emerged as one of the largest gateways in the country for school students aspiring to fulfil their Medical or IIT dream," said Aakash Chaudhry, Co-Promoter and CEO, AESL.

Around 2,000 students from Classes VIII and XII will be eligible for 100 per cent scholarship on tuition fee. Also, 600 students across India will be eligible for cash awards.