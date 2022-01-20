Rhapsody wins global Reimagine Education Award

Chennai-based Rhapsody Music Foundation said it has won an award in the Reimagine Education Awards, which is considered the Oscars in the Education space. Rhapsody was ranked number one in Asia, and in the world --under the Arts and Humanities category.

The Reimagine Education Awards, given by Wharton School’s Alfred West Jr. Learning Lab and QS Quacquarelli Symonds, reward the world’s successful educational innovations enhancing student learning outcomes and employability. The conference and competition, which are open to educational innovators from around the world, saw participation from over 1,500 firms, institutions and academic organisations.

Founded by acclaimed classical pianist turned education entrepreneur Anil Srinivasan in 2013, Rhapsody uses music to teach school children various science and mathematics concepts. It has drawn up 550 lesson plans. The Foundation has reached nearly four lakh children in south India and works primarily through schools, both government-run and private institutions

Rhapsody, which specialises in creative intelligence and connecting the Arts to the Sciences from primary grades and up to Class 8 (K-8), received high praise from the award jury for its interdisciplinary and creative approach to education.

“This is a huge honor for us, especially the team. To know that we have been ranked higher than some of the more endowed and well-known names in education worldwide still fills me with disbelief. I dedicate this to the children that we reach!” Srinivasan said in a press release.

In 2021, Rhapsody pivoted into the Educational Technology space with its proprietary platform ‘Cocoon’ to continue its offering in creative intelligence to children. The platform has brought on board nearly 17,000 paid users within five months. Rhapsody has so far raised $700,000 in funding over two pre-seed rounds.