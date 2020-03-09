Rolls-Royce, IIT-Madras join hands for research programmes

Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies, is collaborating with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to explore opportunities for joint research programmes.

Rolls-Royce will also roll out a ‘Technical Higher Study Framework’ to facilitate higher education for its engineers, in partnership with IIT- Madras.

An MoU on this collaboration was signed by Jayaram Balasubrahmanyan, Head of Engineering, Rolls-Royce India and V Kamakoti, Associate Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT-Madras, in the presence of Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia and Prof Krishnan Balasubramanian, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT- Madras, says a joint press release.

As part of the MoU, Rolls-Royce and IIT-Madras will pursue advanced research in areas of relevance to future technological and programmatic needs of the company.

As part of its Technical Higher Study Framework, Rolls-Royce will sponsor select employees keen to pursue Masters and PhD level studies, in partnership with IIT-Madras. To qualify for the programme, employees must first clear the IIT-Madras selection process, and their topic should be aligned with Rolls-Royce strategic research priorities and capabilities.

The programme is open to all permanent employees at the Rolls-Royce Engineering Centre in Bengaluru, who have completed 36 months of service with the company. The initiative is in line with the company’s efforts to promote growth and career progression for its engineering talent, the release said.