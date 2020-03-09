Rolls-Royce, IIT-Madras join hands for research programmes

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies, is collaborating with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to explore opportunities for joint research programmes.
Rolls-Royce will also roll out a ‘Technical Higher Study Framework’ to facilitate higher education for its engineers, in partnership with IIT- Madras.
An MoU on this collaboration was signed by Jayaram Balasubrahmanyan, Head of Engineering, Rolls-Royce India and V Kamakoti, Associate Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT-Madras, in the presence of Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia and Prof Krishnan Balasubramanian, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT- Madras, says a joint press release.
As part of the MoU, Rolls-Royce and IIT-Madras will pursue advanced research in areas of relevance to future technological and programmatic needs of the company.
As part of its Technical Higher Study Framework, Rolls-Royce will sponsor select employees keen to pursue Masters and PhD level studies, in partnership with IIT-Madras. To qualify for the programme, employees must first clear the IIT-Madras selection process, and their topic should be aligned with Rolls-Royce strategic research priorities and capabilities.
The programme is open to all permanent employees at the Rolls-Royce Engineering Centre in Bengaluru, who have completed 36 months of service with the company. The initiative is in line with the company’s efforts to promote growth and career progression for its engineering talent, the release said.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Gradually, people in India are beginning to realise the importance of health insurance. The number of people ...
These bonds have always been inherently risky and could be written down on pre-specified trigger and at the ...
India macros will benefit ― oil producers will suffer, mixed bag for refiners, stake-sale deals at risk
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...