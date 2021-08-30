Rs 100-crore tech innovation hub to be set up at IIIT-Delhi

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is to help set up a cognitive computing and social sensing hub called iHUB Anubhuti at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) in New Delhi at a cost of Rs 100 crore over the next five years, a statement said on Monday.

"The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) being implemented by DST is creating a seamless ecosystem for CPS technologies, including basic and applied knowledge generation, human resources, technologies, start-ups and industry connect. iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi will build a strong tripartite collaboration between industries, academia and government agencies and become both an aggregator as well as a custodian of the roadmap in its areas of Cognitive Computing & Social Sensing," said DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma.

This Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) aims to provide solutions in four main sectors, namely, health, law enforcement & security, education and environmental sustainability. The initiative intends to foster entrepreneurship and, as a result, produce outcomes on a national scale, with an emphasis on driving research and innovation, the statement said.

"The TIH intends to establish itself as a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the area of Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing and also build a nationwide shared facility for public research and commercialization,” said Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi and Principal Investigator at iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation.

The hub will also nurture start-ups born out of TIH projects. These entrepreneurial initiatives will be driven through the advancement of research and development. With a focussed approach on driving research and innovation, the project aims to encourage entrepreneurship and, in turn, yield results on a national scale.

TIH will be headed by Mukesh Malhotra, who brings with him rich experience of over two decades spanning various functions such as Finance, Corporate Strategy, P&L Management, Marketing, M&A and Commercials. He has been instrumental in starting various businesses from scratch and scaling them up in various multinational and Indian companies.