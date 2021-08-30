Education

Rs 100-crore tech innovation hub to be set up at IIIT-Delhi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 30, 2021

Department of Science and Technology to help set up the cognitive computing and social sensing hub called iHUB Anubhuti

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is to help set up a cognitive computing and social sensing hub called iHUB Anubhuti at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) in New Delhi at a cost of Rs 100 crore over the next five years, a statement said on Monday.

"The National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) being implemented by DST is creating a seamless ecosystem for CPS technologies, including basic and applied knowledge generation, human resources, technologies, start-ups and industry connect. iHUB Anubhuti at IIIT-Delhi will build a strong tripartite collaboration between industries, academia and government agencies and become both an aggregator as well as a custodian of the roadmap in its areas of Cognitive Computing & Social Sensing," said DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma.

This Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) aims to provide solutions in four main sectors, namely, health, law enforcement & security, education and environmental sustainability. The initiative intends to foster entrepreneurship and, as a result, produce outcomes on a national scale, with an emphasis on driving research and innovation, the statement said.

"The TIH intends to establish itself as a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the area of Cognitive Computing and Social Sensing and also build a nationwide shared facility for public research and commercialization,” said Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi and Principal Investigator at iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation.

The hub will also nurture start-ups born out of TIH projects. These entrepreneurial initiatives will be driven through the advancement of research and development. With a focussed approach on driving research and innovation, the project aims to encourage entrepreneurship and, in turn, yield results on a national scale.

TIH will be headed by Mukesh Malhotra, who brings with him rich experience of over two decades spanning various functions such as Finance, Corporate Strategy, P&L Management, Marketing, M&A and Commercials. He has been instrumental in starting various businesses from scratch and scaling them up in various multinational and Indian companies.

Published on August 30, 2021

computing and information technology
