Russian universities make plans for safety of Indian students during pandemic

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Russian engineering and medical colleges have announced a slew of measures to enhance the safety of Indian students and the continuity of their studies even if the pandemic and travel restrictions intensify.
Representatives of Russian Centre of Science and Culture, in association with Study Abroad Educational Consultants, the authorized Indian representative for Russian universities, stated they have initiated talks with leading Indian medical colleges and hospitals to provide clinical training in India to provide training during travel restrictions.
Also read: Russian varsity claims to have successfully completed human trials of Covid-19 vaccine
They announced that India Virtual Educational Fair 2021 will be held on August 1, 2021 to bring awareness on the quality of engineering and medical programmes offered by the Russian institutions. A digital platform (www.rusedufair.com) has been made available for the students to directly interact with the authorities of the institutions and to register for admission.
They stated that the universities have already started admitting Indian students for the UG and PG programmes in medicine and engineering for the 2021 academic year. As long as the travel restrictions are in force, the universities would be conducting online classes for the students in India.
Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul General of The Russian Federation In South India, said the standard of higher education in Russia is considered to be one of the most advanced and sophisticated in the world. Yet, the cost is comparatively cheaper because it is highly subsidized by the Government of the Russian Federation.
Seats for the Indian students, to study English medium, has been increased from 3000 to 5000 during the last academic year. Currently, there are about 15,000 Indian students studying at medical colleges and various other institutions in Russia, he said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...