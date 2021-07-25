Russian universities make plans for safety of Indian students during pandemic

Russian engineering and medical colleges have announced a slew of measures to enhance the safety of Indian students and the continuity of their studies even if the pandemic and travel restrictions intensify.

Representatives of Russian Centre of Science and Culture, in association with Study Abroad Educational Consultants, the authorized Indian representative for Russian universities, stated they have initiated talks with leading Indian medical colleges and hospitals to provide clinical training in India to provide training during travel restrictions.

Also read: Russian varsity claims to have successfully completed human trials of Covid-19 vaccine

They announced that India Virtual Educational Fair 2021 will be held on August 1, 2021 to bring awareness on the quality of engineering and medical programmes offered by the Russian institutions. A digital platform (www.rusedufair.com) has been made available for the students to directly interact with the authorities of the institutions and to register for admission.

They stated that the universities have already started admitting Indian students for the UG and PG programmes in medicine and engineering for the 2021 academic year. As long as the travel restrictions are in force, the universities would be conducting online classes for the students in India.

Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul General of The Russian Federation In South India, said the standard of higher education in Russia is considered to be one of the most advanced and sophisticated in the world. Yet, the cost is comparatively cheaper because it is highly subsidized by the Government of the Russian Federation.

Seats for the Indian students, to study English medium, has been increased from 3000 to 5000 during the last academic year. Currently, there are about 15,000 Indian students studying at medical colleges and various other institutions in Russia, he said.