RV College goes bullish on wearables

RV College of Engineering (RVCE) is focussing on wearable electronics technologies as one of its key focus areas next year, in an effort to align its students more to industry requirements.

In line with the same, RVCE recently set up a centre of excellence in Large Area Flexible Electronics at the college campus, with an intent to focus on design and development in this area, which is seeing increased applicability across different walks of life.

From devices that constantly monitor and improve wellness, improved workplace productivity, to technology that takes entertainment to a new level – the potential for wearable technologies is huge, according to KN Subramanya, Principal of RVCE.

Keeping in view the challenges in wearable electronics, which includes worn sensors, actuators, encoders, communication systems and the boom in this industry, as well as research being carried out internationally, the centre of excellence in at RVCE is reaching out to the industry as it believes that can help its students to carve a better future.

“Understanding what is needed in the corporate world is something of paramount importance,” said Vinay Hegde, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, RVCE. The college has been given financial assistance by the World Bank.

One of the reasons for colleges like RVCE to up its ante is due to the changing nature of hiring and rapid advances in technology, which has raced ahead in terms of industry requirements, leaving traditional curriculum to catch up.

“There is a need to take the industry-academia partnership to the next level,” said Hegde. He pointed out that around 15 patents have been filed from the college in the semi-conductor and wearables space. He cited the example of a device that the college was working on that enabled 50 devices in a room to charge simultaneously.

Similar initiatives are being taken up in other colleges. Amrita University has partnered with Unacademy for an initiative wherein students can knowledge and exhibit their talent beyond the confines of their classrooms, by participating in a competition.

Recently, IIIT-Bangalore University and UpGrad, the online higher education platform founded by Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar, have announced their partnership with Uber and Gramener to strengthen their post-graduate diploma program in Data Analytics.