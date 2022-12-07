The campus of Sai University, Chennai has been declared ‘plastic free’ and single-use plastic banned immediately, with efforts underway to replace disposable paper cups in a phased manner.

The announcement was made by Founder Chancellor K. V. Ramani while inaugurating ‘Stockholm@50’ who also reaffirmed that the 105-acre Sai University campus coming up in Paiyanur is designed as a ‘Net Zero Campus’ and self-sustaining in energy, water and waste. In addition to all the buildings adhering to GRIHA standards,

Ramani highlighted the University’s ongoing efforts to make the campus environment friendly. One example is the commitment to protect trees in the campus design and the decision to transplant 22 coconut trees during the construction of Academic Block 2.