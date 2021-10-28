Samsung gives fellowships to 130 students from IIT Madras and Guwahati

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Samsung India has launched the Samsung Fellowship award under its citizenship programme Samsung Innovation Campus, to promote research and enable youth to use technology for social good. It has given fellowships to 100 undergraduate and 30 postgraduate engineering students at IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati.
The fellowships will support the students in their projects that range from traffic estimation and dynamic control of traffic lights, anti-cancer drug research, intrusion detection system to power management for electric vehicles and liquid crystals in solar cells, says a Samsung press release.
The students are from various branches of engineering including chemical, mechanical, biotechnology, electrical, ocean, CSE, engineering design, civil, metallurgical, materials and aerospace, among others.
Final year engineering students pursuing B.Tech, Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) and M.Tech/M.S. (Research), and working on projects that will lead to software or hardware products, are eligible for the fellowships. Students from underprivileged backgrounds with a cumulative grade of over 6 in any branch of engineering have been given preference. The undergraduate students will receive Rs 6,000 per month from Samsung, and postgraduate students Rs 25,000 per month, the release said.
