Sastra Deemed University, Thanjavur has announced a ₹2-crore scheme to establish 20 Chair Professorships during the period of India’s G20 Presidency.

Aimed to improve the internationalisation efforts of Sastra, this scheme will support 20 of its faculty to explore academic collaborations with G20 member countries.

The 20 Chair Professors will be selected from proposals received from among its faculty members and each will be provided a seed grant to facilitate two-way travel of faculty from Sastra and the G20 member country University.

“Sastra will provide ₹2 crore for this new scheme that shall promote knowledge sharing and creation between Sastra and G20 member university and is in line with the internationalisation agenda of NEP 2020”, said S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of Sastra Deemed University.

