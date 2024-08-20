The 33rd convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology was held on August 18, 2024. The Chief Guest at the ceremony was Ashwin Raja, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Motorq.

A total of 3,508 undergraduate students, 644 postgraduate students, and 122 Ph.D. scholars received their degrees during the convocation. Besides, 45 exceptional students were awarded gold medals for their exemplary academic performance and dedication to studies.

For the academic year 2023-24, 417 companies participated in campus recruitments, with 3,053 job offers being made to the students. Around 92.72 per cent of the graduates secured placements through the campus recruitment programme. The highest package offered was ₹50 lakh per annum, while the average cost-to-company (CTC) stood at ₹5.75 lakh per annum.

Chancellor Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, presided over the event in the presence of President, Dr. Marie Johnson; Vice-President Ms. Maria Bernadette Arul Selvan; Vice-President Mr. J. Arul Selvan; and Vice-President Ms. Maria Catherine Johnson.

