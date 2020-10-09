SC refuses to cancel CLAT 2020, stay counselling

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to either cancel the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2020 or stay the counselling process on a plea by five candidates, who alleged technical glitches. It asked them to represent their grievances within two days to the redressal committee.

CLAT is a centralised national level entrance test for admissions to 23 National Law Universities (NLUs) in India and the test was held on September 28.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah was informed by senior lawyer PS Narasimha, appearing for consortium of NLUs, that there is a grievance redressal committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India which can consider the issues of the petitioners.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that there were technical glitches in the online exam and certain questions were not correct. He claimed that even software did not record some of the answers correctly and around 40,000 objections with regard to various aspects of the CLAT has been received. There is no response from the consortium of NLUs on around 19,000 objections.

The top court had asked the consortium of NLUs to conduct CLAT-2020 on September 28 while taking necessary precautions.