SC refuses to cancel CLAT 2020, stay counselling

Pharma’s small guns look to hold their own in Covid times
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to either cancel the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2020 or stay the counselling process on a plea by five candidates, who alleged technical glitches. It asked them to represent their grievances within two days to the redressal committee.
CLAT is a centralised national level entrance test for admissions to 23 National Law Universities (NLUs) in India and the test was held on September 28.
A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah was informed by senior lawyer PS Narasimha, appearing for consortium of NLUs, that there is a grievance redressal committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India which can consider the issues of the petitioners.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that there were technical glitches in the online exam and certain questions were not correct. He claimed that even software did not record some of the answers correctly and around 40,000 objections with regard to various aspects of the CLAT has been received. There is no response from the consortium of NLUs on around 19,000 objections.
The top court had asked the consortium of NLUs to conduct CLAT-2020 on September 28 while taking necessary precautions.
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...