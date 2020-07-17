Education

SC refuses to entertain PIL for uniform education system across India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking uniform education with a common syllabus and curriculum for all the children aged between 6-14 years across the country.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the petitioner and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that these are policy matters and cannot be decided by the Court.

“How can you ask the Court to merge one board with the other? These are not the functions of the Court,” the Bench asked .

While refusing to entertain the plea, the Bench said that the petitioner may go to the government with the plea.

The PIL had sought directions to look into the feasibility of establishing ‘one nation one education board’ by merging the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Board and the Central Board of Secondary Education.

