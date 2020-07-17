SC refuses to entertain PIL for uniform education system across India

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking uniform education with a common syllabus and curriculum for all the children aged between 6-14 years across the country.
A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the petitioner and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that these are policy matters and cannot be decided by the Court.
“How can you ask the Court to merge one board with the other? These are not the functions of the Court,” the Bench asked .
While refusing to entertain the plea, the Bench said that the petitioner may go to the government with the plea.
The PIL had sought directions to look into the feasibility of establishing ‘one nation one education board’ by merging the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Board and the Central Board of Secondary Education.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...