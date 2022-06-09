Scaler launches education platform in US 

Edtech start-up Scaler has announced the launch of its education platform in the US, which will feature industry veterans from some of the leading tech companies including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Netflix serving as instructors, mentors and career coaches.

Designed for software professionals, Scaler is an upskilling platform that provides learning experiences through a modern curriculum that exposes learners to cutting-edge technologies.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler, said, “As we continue growing our business, we hope to provide million more aspiring software engineers across the US, and eventually the world, with the opportunity to learn new skills, expand their talents and position themselves for long, prosperous careers in the tech industry.”

Scaler’s US program launches with its Scaler Academy curriculum, which was created specifically for those who are already adept at coding and looking to enhance their skills to become elite software engineers. As the program matures, Scaler will introduce additional programs to its US-based learners, including Scaler Data Science and Machine Learning.

The edtech startup has also appointed Parminder Singh, in the capacity of Head – US, InterviewBit and Scaler Academy. Singh will chart the growth trajectory for Scaler in the new region.

For the nine-to-eleven month program in the US, each student is assigned a teaching assistant who helps them throughout their program, in addition to receiving access to more than 2,000 working professionals from software companies worldwide.

Scaler is backed by Lightrock India, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global and recently completed a Series B funding of $55 million. After being valued at $110 million two years ago, the current valuation of Scaler has soared to $710 million.