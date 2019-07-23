The local centre of Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences has announced scholarships for doctors who want to take admission into PG medical preparation courses. An eligibility test will be held on September 3 at 95 centres across the country and the last date to apply August 22, said Sumer Sethi, Director, Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences.

Selected students will be rewarded according to their all-India rank. Those ranked in the top 10 will be admitted free into the course that covers classroom sessions, an online test series and the postal course.