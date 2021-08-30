TN schools and colleges to reopen on Sept 1

Schools for ninth to twelfth classes, and colleges in Tamil Nadu will reopen as scheduled on September 1. College and school students (classes nine to 12) can travel free to their institutions in transport corporation buses from September 1, announced the State government.

School and college managements should ensure that students coming from Kerala to their institutions are vaccinated against Covid-19 and also produce the RT-PCR test reports, the State government said on Monday as it extended Covid-19 lockdown till September 15.

Beaches across the State will be closed to the public on Sundays from September 5. This comes after huge crowds gathered on the beaches during last weekend.

The ban on worship in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and organising festivals will continue, says a government press release.

Vinayagar (Ganesh) Chaturthi falls on September 10. However, there is no permission to install Vinayagar statues in public places; and procession and immersion of the idols is banned, the release said.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined to 1,523 from 1,538 on Sunday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,13,360.

After 1,739 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 17,085. The number of deaths registered was 21 and 1,50,948 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 183 (189) new cases while Coimbatore saw 188 (209) cases, according to State Health department data.