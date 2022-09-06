SeekoG launches learning ‘diagnostics’ tool for students

SeekoG Education & Technology Services has launched an app SeekoG, a diagnostic tool to identify and bridge learning gaps in students.

The edtech startup has developed the app, taking a cue from a UK educational model that helps learners revise subjects quickly through ‘Mind Maps’ and test their knowledge through academic diagnostics.

The model identifies learning gaps through ‘gap analysis’ reports and fix those specific gaps through one-to-one tuition.

“The app is designed to aid students to identify the gaps in their learning through its unique Gap Analysis reports. Our tutors use these student-specific reports to fix the weak areas identified,” Kondal Reddy Kandadi, CEO of SeekoG, has said.

The SeekoG platform generates an Academic Diagnostic Report for the student, clearly indicating the strengths and learning gaps, concept-by-concept.

The app was formally launched by Lok Sabha member Gaddam Ranjith Reddy.

“Both students and teachers can access the learning platform through the SeekoG.com website and mobile app. The platform currently covers CBSE and State Board curricula of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Kondal Reddy Kandadi said.