Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic venture of Shiv Nadar, Founder of HCL has launched its K-12 school chain — Shiv Nadar School in Chennai.

The school is affiliated with the International Baccalaureate Board and will offer education for the holistic development of young learners. Around 150 students will be enrolled in the first year of operations and the intake will progressively increase every year.

The academic session will commence from June 2023 for students from nursery to grade 4, said Gopal Karunakaran, CEO of Shiv Nadar School. The school is spread across a 14-acre campus near the Adyar river and Elliot’s Beach.

Shiv Nadar Foundation made its foray into K12 urban private school education in 2012 and currently runs three schools in Delhi-NCR in Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram, respectively. Shiv Nadar School is ranked among the top schools in NCR, said a press release.

Early in the day, HCL Tech Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed the various initiatives that have been done by the Shiv Nadar Foundation in the State.