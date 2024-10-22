The Shriram Group has announced the creation of a special academic position called the ‘Shriram Group RT Chair in Computational Mechanics’ at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. The position aims to support research in computational mechanics and will be awarded to distinguished faculty conducting research in this field.

Commenting on the collaboration, Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance, said, “With RT Chair in Computational Mechanics, we plan to foster innovation and advance knowledge in fields that are critical to both academia and industry. The initiative underscores The Shriram Group’s commitment to driving progress through research and contributing to India’s academic landscape.”

The areas of research may include the development of novel numerical methods, data-driven modeling of physical phenomena, and the exploration of emerging computing paradigms such as quantum computing, it said in a release.

The endowment will support the Chair appointee’s research programs and activities, including organising workshops, lecture series, and academic exchanges. It also aims to facilitate collaborative interactions by hosting visiting scholars and experts in the field, further enhancing IISc’s role as a hub for academic and technological excellence.

Founded in 1974 by R Thyagarajan, Shriram Group is a leading player in financial services with a presence in retail financing, life insurance, general insurance, chit funds, housing finance, stock broking, financial product distribution, and wealth advisory services. The company manages assets totaling ₹2.9 crore across 4,400 branches.