Skills institute foundation laying

In a bid to expedite the government’s Skill India Mission, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Mahendra Nath Pandey will lay the foundation of the Indian Institute of Skills in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved of the proposal to set up Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) in three locations — Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kanpur. The concept of the Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) is similar to that of the IITs and IIMs and will be premium institutes for skill development offering latest skill courses aligned to industry 4.0.

These institutes would be set up in PPP mode. For the Mumbai institute, Tata Education Development Trust (TEDT) was selected as the private partner.