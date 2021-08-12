SNU, Jaro Education to offer MBA and certificate programmes in data science

Noida-based Shiv Nadar University (SNU) and Jaro Education are collaborating to offer an MBA (Executive) degree and certificate programme in Data Science and Analytics for Business (DSAB), a statement said on Thursday.

SNU is a multidisciplinary and research-focussed university set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by HCL founder Shiv Nadar, while Jaro Education is an Ed-Tech company that has been in the Executive Education space since July 2009.

The University’s MBA (Executive) is a UGC approved two-year degree programme, delivered in a flexible and blended mode, for working professionals who want to boost their career without having to forego their current jobs. The DSAB is an eight-month certificate programme with close to 200 hours of guided learning, for young professionals to get hands-on and training on analytics tools that businesses are using in complex decision-making.

Bibek Banerjee, Dean of SNU’s School of Management & Entrepreneurship and the Academy of Continuing Education said, “The ongoing pandemic has hit the Ctrl+Alt+Reset for our lives in general, and the business world in particular. At the emergence of new business realities, the way learning is delivered needs to adapt and change as well.”

The MBA (Executive) and the Data Science and Analytics for Business programmes are both designed accordingly said Banerjee.

Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, “These distinctive courses will surely benefit working professionals who are aiming to educate themselves on solving complex business problems and adding value to their professional endeavours.”

The MBA (Executive) degree programme covers subjects and concepts including Design Thinking, Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Financial Engineering and Technology, and Digital Transformation Strategy.

Upon completing the DSAB programme, learners will receive 15 academic credit points that can be applied against a proposed future Master’s Degree programme in Business Analytics at SNU, the statement said.