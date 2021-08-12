SNU, Jaro Education to offer MBA and certificate programmes in data science

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Noida-based Shiv Nadar University (SNU) and Jaro Education are collaborating to offer an MBA (Executive) degree and certificate programme in Data Science and Analytics for Business (DSAB), a statement said on Thursday.
SNU is a multidisciplinary and research-focussed university set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by HCL founder Shiv Nadar, while Jaro Education is an Ed-Tech company that has been in the Executive Education space since July 2009.
The University’s MBA (Executive) is a UGC approved two-year degree programme, delivered in a flexible and blended mode, for working professionals who want to boost their career without having to forego their current jobs. The DSAB is an eight-month certificate programme with close to 200 hours of guided learning, for young professionals to get hands-on and training on analytics tools that businesses are using in complex decision-making.
Bibek Banerjee, Dean of SNU’s School of Management & Entrepreneurship and the Academy of Continuing Education said, “The ongoing pandemic has hit the Ctrl+Alt+Reset for our lives in general, and the business world in particular. At the emergence of new business realities, the way learning is delivered needs to adapt and change as well.”
The MBA (Executive) and the Data Science and Analytics for Business programmes are both designed accordingly said Banerjee.
Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, “These distinctive courses will surely benefit working professionals who are aiming to educate themselves on solving complex business problems and adding value to their professional endeavours.”
The MBA (Executive) degree programme covers subjects and concepts including Design Thinking, Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Financial Engineering and Technology, and Digital Transformation Strategy.
Upon completing the DSAB programme, learners will receive 15 academic credit points that can be applied against a proposed future Master’s Degree programme in Business Analytics at SNU, the statement said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...