SR Engineering College ranked No 1 in the country by ARIIA

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu awarded ARIIA rankings for 2020 virtually wherein SR Engineering College based at Warangal in Telangana bagged 1st rank under Private or Self-Financed Institutions Category.
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre were present during the ceremony.
ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) Rankings is an initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development to rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculties.
ARIIA ranks are awarded based on 7 Parameters adopted by Institutions for fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship in their campuses.
“SR Engineering College now SR University has been consistently attracting talented students and faculty across the country. There is a vast potential to further our University in Warangal as the go-to destination for Engineering, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship excellence,” A Varadha Reddy, Chancellor, SR University stated.
Sreedevi Devireddy, CEO, SR Innovation Exchange, said, “We are grateful to the Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Electronics & IT (Meity) and AICTE for supporting us in creating this impact in the ecosystem.”
With over 45 years of Academic Excellence, the well-established SR University has over 45 years of excellence and has collaborations with Purdue University, UMass Lowell, St. Louis University, University of Missouri in US, Cranfield University in UK and Deakin University in Australia.
