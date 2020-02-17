Education

SRCC conducts its stock market festival Bullzire' 20

Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

 

 

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) last week conducted its stock market festival, Bullzire' 20, an only student run stock market society in the country. The event also saw a panel discussion on the agenda, "Leveraging financial markets and investments in the pursuit of 5 trillion".

There were a lot of analytical events including Shri Ram valuation case challenge – The valuation case of University of Delhi which was organised in partnership with William O’Neil, Shri Ram investment competition which is the stock pitch competition, and Shri Ram mock stock – market stimulation based event.

Prizes worth ₹75,00,000 were awarded to the winners. There was a footfall of around 4,000 and there were more than 2,000 registrations. It attracted participants from institutes such as IIMs, IITs, FMS and IIFT.

