Sri Ramakrishna Polytechnic, Jaikrishnaa Auto Sales in pact for skill enhancement

Our Bureau | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Sri Ramakrishna Polytechnic College, Coimbatore, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jaikrishnaa Auto Sales (P) Ltd for enhancement of skills in the automotive sector.

This MoU is for a period of three years up to March 2023.

D Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee of the college and Praveen D Kumar, Joint MD, Jaikrishnaa Auto Sales, signed the MoU.

As per the agreement, Jaikrishnaa Auto Sales will invest around ₹8 lakh towards setting up an automobile service bay at the SRPTC automobile lab, impart hands-on training for free, set up the Maruti Suzuki Driving School at the campus and impart driving training to the students at concessional rate.

