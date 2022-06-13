SRM Valliammai Engg College inks MoU with Anna University Incubation Foundation

Chennai, June 13 The Incubation and Innovation Centre from SRM Valliammai Engineering College inked an MoU with ATAL Incubation centre – Anna University Incubation Foundation (AIC-AIU), and initiated a 2-day Startup Bootcamp at the University.

To strengthen the Startup Ecosystem and to aid the students in their future ventures, the event encompassed the whole process of establishing and ideating a start up. Five teams from SRM Valliammai Engineering College and four teams from AIC-AIU incubators were shortlisted from the event.

The MoU helps students develop a variety of skills through interactive training sessions, mentorship and other experiences that will streamline success in their startup, career and beyond. SRM Valliammai Engineering College is the venue partner for the event and Carve Startup labs is the Implementation partner, says a release.