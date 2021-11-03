SSC exam: Sood Charity Foundation, Edukemy tie-up to offer 100% scholarship to applicants

Competitive test preparation platform Edukemy has entered into a partnership with actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation to offer full scholarship on Foundation course to economically weaker section students preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam, the company has announced.

SSC conducts the examination to recruit staff for various Group B and C positions in multiple ministries, departments, and organisations under the Government of India.

The partnership is meant to provide financial assistance to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students. Edukemy, in collaboration with Sood Charity Foundation, will offer 100 per cent scholarships on Foundation course for SSC exams that would cover six months of end-to-end preparation with more than 300 live classes.

Founded by Chandrahas Panigrahi, Shabbir A Bashir, and Deb Tripathi in 2020, Edukemy has created a learner's first tech-based evaluation model for non-subjective and subjective competitive exams. It focuses on live classes, handwritten notes, and an interactive platform.

Sood Charity Foundation helps the underprivileged by providing them access to better quality education, career opportunities, and healthcare. The initiative is already live on the websites of both Edukemy and Sood Charity Foundation.

"We, at Edukemy, aim to work for a more significant cause of nation-building through youth empowerment. Every year lakhs of students from the economically weaker section cannot qualify for these exams due to a lack of proper coaching. We want to make a social impact by providing free coaching and mentorship support and holistic personality development. We are glad to partner with Sood Charity Foundation in this regard, said Chandrahas Panigrahi, Co-founder of Edukemy.

Panigrahi further added that Edukemy believes that education should be affordable and runs various offers under all its courses. At present, Edukemy is providing a 20% discount to EWS candidates on courses for the UPSC exams, while the foundation courses are free for SSC examinations.

Actor Sonu Sood said, “Sood Charity Foundation was started with the purpose of helping the needy across segments covering education, medical, healthcare, career opportunities. Education being the enabling factor is the best way to help and enable the marginalized sections of our society. We at Sood Charity Foundation are happy to collaborate with Edukemy and further our cause of helping EWS candidates gain access to quality education for exam preparation.”

Edukemy has appointed an academician and faculty of English Neetu Singh to help the SSC applicants in their preparation. It has also appointed Vikash Parashar for Quantitative Aptitude, who has over 19 years of experience in teaching.