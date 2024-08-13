Mangaluru-based St Aloysius College has jumped up 22 ranks to reach 58th rank among colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) survey for 2024.

Addressing media persons in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Praveen Martis, Vice-Chancellor of St Aloysius (deemed to be university), said St Aloysius College has been performing incredibly well in all parameters of the NIRF survey in the past few years.

The institution did commendably well in NIRF-2023 in all the criteria and was ranked at 80. He said it is a matter of great pride that, the institution, which is a deemed to be university now, has jumped the NIRF ranking and is awarded 58th position among colleges in 2024.

The institution was recently elevated to the status of a deemed-to-be university by the UGC and the Union Ministry of Education.

NIRF survey is conducted by the Government to make a comprehensive and critical assessment of the quality of education imparted by the higher education institutions in India by verifying the data related to teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; perception; and outreach and inclusivity, he said.

Martis said St Aloysius (deemed to be university) has already launched many new and trending undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes in the current academic year. The university plans to start School of Education, School of Legal Studies, and select professional programmes in engineering in the upcoming academic years, he added.

Stating that the diversity of students has been growing exponentially in the last few years, Alwyn DSa, Registrar, St Aloysius College, said the college envisages to enhance the enrolment ratio by a substantial number so that it continues and builds on its mission of providing access to higher education attracting a large majority of the regional, state, national and international students.

