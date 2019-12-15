St Teresa's College bags national energy conservation award

St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, has bagged the award for National Energy Conservation Award 2019 instituted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Sister Vinitha, Director of the College along with Sajimol Augustine, Principal and Kala MS, HOD, Department of Physics, received the award from the Minister of State for Power RKSingh at a function held in New Delhi.

The college, which recently acquired the NAAC accreditation of A++, has also won two awards of Kerala Government for energy conservation and for renewable energy in 2018.

“We are closely associated with the Kerala Energy Management Centre to carry out various initiatives under its Urja Kiran programme since 2015. This comprises of awareness programmes for the public and students on energy conservation and efficient usage of various energy devices,” said Sajimol Augustine.

Various initiatives

The college has succeeded in reducing its power consumption considerably after setting up solar panels in the campus.

All these energy conservation initiatives such as imparting training to manufacture LED bulbs, formation of a start-up for making ornamental designs of LED bulbs etc. are spearheaded by the I-Connect (Initiative for Conservation of Nature & Energy coordinated by Teresians) under the Department of Physics, said Kala M.S., HOD.