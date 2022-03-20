Startup showans.com launches video solutions to CBSE maths problems

With the understanding that mathematics can be mastered only through regular workouts, showans.com has initiated a service explaining answers to multiple-choice questions in video format. In the first phase, the video service covers the mathematics syllabus of CBSE class X,XI and XII.

The showans.com marketing head Ram Mohan Nair said that the videos prepared at the studios in Kochi and Mumbai have been developed by involving nearly 100 mathematics teachers across the country.

“Currently, the site has uploaded over 10,000 answer videos covering the three grades and by the next academic year, we plan to upload over one lakh videos across the three grades. We add nearly 1500 videos per week,” Nair said.

The videos that explain how to solve each problem would be appealing to Maths-averse students too and will ignite in them an interest in the subject.

Nair said that he resorted to the video mode since images make a greater impact on the human mind and brain. “They linger in mind and brain for a longer duration. It’s any day better than understanding by reading, especially in a subject like maths. The concepts go deep into the mind with videos. The videos are new-generation friendly too,” the CEO said.

Selective videos free

The website has a facility for students to solve multiple-choice questions. Each question will be supported with a video guiding you from the wrong answer you may have selected to the correct answer, explaining the path.

One can register on www.showans.com by doing a multiple-choice test for free after logging into the site. A selected number of videos in each chapter have been given for free on the website.