‘Startups should develop teaching aids for blended learning’

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
Startups should develop aesthetically appealing teaching aids for teachers to enable blended learning in the post-Covid scenario. There should be more apps to make the job of teachers and administrators' easier while reducing the dependence of students on gadgets and devices, according to educational experts at the 63rd Rajagiri Round Table conference held via Zoom Meet on the topic “ How Edu-startups can help schools with blended learning”.
Suma Paul, Principal of Assisi Vidyaniketan and CBSE ICT award-winning teacher, said that edu-startups can develop a variety of solutions to enable teachers to correct pronunciations and grammatical errors in vodcasts . What is required is customised solutions not to readymade software. Startups can focus on providing support to teach coding, develop virtual labs and augmented reality solutions. “Each teacher has a different pedagogy, and they need to impart individual learning experience for students,” she added.
Loyola Antony, Principal of St Christopher School, Nagaland, said that startups should focus on ‘activity technology’ that enables children to use their mind and physique and reduce dependence on devices or gadgets.
According to Hillary Hinchliff, Principal of Gems Modern Academy, educational apps should have cybersecurity features that keep the student, schools and parents safe.
Vinish Scaria of Brightbee Technologies, Kottayam said that the present online learning system is one-sided whether it is provided through victors' channel or online platforms and there was no mechanism to understand the time spent by children to learn and the learning outcome. A learning management system can overcome these issues to make online learning more effective. Gamification is ideal for interactive learning, he added.
Christy Fernandez, Chairman of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, said that startups could think of a small device for ₹2,500 that will enable children to access all the learning materials online and work on it. The social entrepreneurship should be promoted in the edu-tech sector, and KSIDC had seed money left for edu-startups. Still, demand for products or services should be developed to a critical mass to make projects viable.
The meeting was moderated by Sreekumar Raghavan, Editor of Pallikkutam Magazine in which educational experts, startup representatives from across the country participated.
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at ...
₹1090 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1080106611051120 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...