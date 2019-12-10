Sterlite Technologies, IIT Madras sign pact for advancement of 5G

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
STL (Sterlite Technologies), a global data networks innovator, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Madras, for sponsoring a Chair Professorship in 5G.
Both will partner for research and advancements in 5G communications technology.
The Chair Occupant will be a full-time institute faculty and identified through the institute’s review and selection process.
The first occupant of the Chair Professorship will happen in the first quarter of 2020.
The Chair Occupant will work towards accelerating the advancements in 5G by unifying IIT Madras’ research and domain knowledge with STL’s industry expertise in 5G and end-to-end network connectivity.
The initiative will play a critical role in boosting innovation and developing young talent in the 5G domain.
With industry and academia getting together, this collaboration can be a cornerstone in discovering unique opportunities and making industrial relevance more prominent in academic research, says a press release from IIT Madras.
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...