Sterlite Technologies, IIT Madras sign pact for advancement of 5G

STL (Sterlite Technologies), a global data networks innovator, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Madras, for sponsoring a Chair Professorship in 5G.

Both will partner for research and advancements in 5G communications technology.

The Chair Occupant will be a full-time institute faculty and identified through the institute’s review and selection process.

The first occupant of the Chair Professorship will happen in the first quarter of 2020.

The Chair Occupant will work towards accelerating the advancements in 5G by unifying IIT Madras’ research and domain knowledge with STL’s industry expertise in 5G and end-to-end network connectivity.

Boosting innovation

The initiative will play a critical role in boosting innovation and developing young talent in the 5G domain.

With industry and academia getting together, this collaboration can be a cornerstone in discovering unique opportunities and making industrial relevance more prominent in academic research, says a press release from IIT Madras.