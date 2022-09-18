Students play significant role in advancing Indian knowledge systems for global welfare: Dharmendra Pradhan

Students have a significant role to play in conserving and promoting our civilisational legacy as well as in advancing Indian knowledge systems for global welfare, Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

Delivering the 36th Convocation Day address at Sastra University in Thanjavur, he said the next 25 years will be the AmritKaal (ideal time) for India with emerging technologies, digital research and innovation, entrepreneurship, circular economy, sustainability and Indian knowledge systems serving as the seven steps for young graduates, who will shape India’s future in the next 25 years.

Highlighting India’s progress in 5G, digital economy and creation of Unicorn start-ups at a rate faster than China, Pradhan said, it is only an indication of India’s past experience of being a global knowledge superpower.

The minister also commended SASTRA University’s research efforts in the areas of 3D bioprinting, life sciences, RF communications, nano material and sensors, and battery technologies.

He also said Sastra University must become a torchbearer of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Over 4,100 graduates including 72 PhDs received their degrees with special awards to the best Doctoral Thesis, best outgoing graduates. Krishnaswami Alladi, Professor of Mathematics, University of Florida and Chamu Krishna Shastry were also conferred honoris causa Doctor of Sciences and Doctor Letters for their contributions to Mathematics and Sanskrit respectively.

Union Minister of State L Murugan also participated. In his welcome address, SASTRA University Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam announced that the university will translate study-resource materials for 75 courses into Tamil language.