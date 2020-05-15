Health of students is key concern: HRD Minister stresses on 'e-learning' amidst Covid-19

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the school systems require certain changes like remodeled seating arrangements, a smaller pool of students in a classroom, and revised timings in the wake of the novel coronavirus that is here for a longer period, as per media reports.

The HRD Minister informed that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is working to restructure the course for school students, keeping in mind the new norms of social distancing.

Speaking about higher education, he added that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has framed the policies for the students of graduation, post-graduation, and Ph.D.

UGC has officially announced that the universities will reopen from August 1 for the students who are already enrolled in different courses, while for the new batch the session will start in September. This will totally depend on the situation of the country at that point in time.

He noted that the school will only open once the situation comes under control and the virus gets contained to a large extent adding that “the health of our students is a key concern.”

The HRD Minister stressed on digital learning and said: "We should treat this situation as an opportunity and strengthen the digital infrastructure.”

He urged the teachers to adopt different modes of rendering online classes to students so that their education does not get impacted by the prolonged lockdown. The HRD Minister also spoke about various platforms such as SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, and Diksha, that can be used by the teachers to provide lectures.

Ramesh Pokhriyal also advised on downloading the Aarogya Setu App so that everyone remains updated about the severity of the infection in their area.