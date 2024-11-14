Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, and McKinsey & Company were the top three recruiters who participated in the first cluster of the Summer Placement process for the PGP class of 2026 at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

“We saw a large pool of recruiters offering about 73 roles in the process,” stated the institute about the summer placements held for the first cluster on November 12. The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised six cohorts, including Management Consulting, Transformation & Operations Consulting, Advisory Consulting, Cards & Financial Advisory, Investment Banking & Markets, and PE/VC, Asset Management & Hedge Funds.

Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter in the Investment Banking and Markets cohort, with 11 offers, followed by HSBC (India and Hong Kong). In the PE/VC domain, WinZo Funds and WhiteOak Capital led the charge with six and three offers, respectively.

Active participation was seen from some new recruiters like Roland Berger, EY-Parthenon Singapore, Cranmore Partners, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities, UBS, Moelis & Co., Deutsche AG, Deutsche India, and Pkeday Advisors in the summer internship process, stated IIMA.

Cluster 1 also saw increased participation from international firms from locations such as Hong Kong, Germany, the USA, Singapore, and the Middle East. Placements for Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on November 15 and 18, respectively.