Global leader in spice oils, oleoresins and other plant-derived natural products ‘Synthite’ is partnering with Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) to set up the Centre for Metabolic Engineering and Synthetic Biology (CMESB).

The company has earmarked an investment of ₹20 crore to set up a full-fledged department on the CUSAT campus which will be known as ‘CV Jacob Centre for Metabolic Engineering and Synthetic Biology’.

Aju Jacob, Joint Managing Director, Synthite said, “We aspire to develop CMESB into a global centre for education, research, technology, and enterprise in metabolic engineering and synthetic biology. These areas are known for their potential to expand and accelerate the possibilities of the biotechnology industry.”

What is Metabolic engineering, Synthetic biology?

Metabolic engineering is an area of biotechnology where microorganisms are manipulated to produce valuable substances such as antibiotics, medicines, flavours, and food ingredients in a sustainable manner on industrial excellence.

Also read IIT Mandi researchers generate power from artificial light sources

Synthetic biology is an emerging multi-disciplinary area that involves creating novel organisms designed for serving a functional purpose by engineering them to have new abilities, greatly enhanced from organisms in their natural state.

“We will encourage collaboration and resource-sharing partnerships around the world to learn, develop and grow,” Jacob said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit