TalentSprint offers Carnegie Mellon University’s DevOps programme

TalentSprint, a NSE-owned edtech company that offers deeptech programmes, has entered into an agreement with Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU, the US School of Computer Science to offer ‘future-ready programmes.

To start with, the duo will offer Advanced Certificate Programme in DevOps to address the skill shortage in this area in the Asia-Pacific region.

The six-month programme will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform ipearl.ai.

The six-month programme will be taught by DevOps subject eperts such as Len Bass, Hasan Yassar and Joseph Yankel.

“On successful completion, the participants will receive CMU’s globally recognised certificate. Applications for this program are open.

“Digital innovation and transformation in sectors like BFSI, IT, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment are creating numerous roles and enormous opportunities for DevOps specialists across the United States, Europe, and Asia,” Santanu Paul, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TalentSprint, said.

“The growing need for the fast application delivery coupled with high quality and increasing demand for DevOps solutions and services among enterprises are catalysing the growth of DevOps market,” he said.

This, he said, is translating into promising career opportunities for professionals interested in this area.

“We were exploring international footprint to offer executive education and we identified India, Middle East and Southeast Asian markets that have a growing demand for tech professionals because of huge talent deficit,” Ram Konduru, Director of Executive Education at the School of Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University, said.