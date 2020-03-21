Tamil Nadu postpones Class X board exams

The Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu have been postponed by two weeks as a preventive measure due to Covid-19.

The exams were to commence on March 27 and go on till April 13. The exams will now start on April 15, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami told the Assembly. Nearly 9 lakh students will be taking the exams, he added.

The State government has also banned visitors to all the beaches in the city.