Tamil Nadu postpones Class X board exams

Chennai | Updated on March 21, 2020 Published on March 21, 2020

Nearly 9 lakh students will appear for the Class10th exams in Tamil Nadu this year. File Photo   -  The Hindu

The Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu have been postponed by two weeks as a preventive measure due to Covid-19.

The exams were to commence on March 27 and go on till April 13. The exams will now start on April 15, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami told the Assembly. Nearly 9 lakh students will be taking the exams, he added.

The State government has also banned visitors to all the beaches in the city.

