Tamil Nadu: Schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 19

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

A class capacity has been restricted to 25, and each of them to be provided with vitamin and zinc tablets.

Tamil Nadu government has decided to reopen schools only for class 10 and 12 students from January 19. However, no more than 25 students will be allowed in a class, and standard operating procedure should be followed, said Chief Minister K Palaniswami in a statement.

To boost immunity levels, students attending the schools will be provided with vitamin and zinc tablets.

The State on December 28 had consulted on the reopening of schools with district collectors and medical experts, and with parents from January 6 to 8. Considering their opinions, and the future of the students, it has been decided to reopen the schools for 10th and 12th standard, the release said.

Schools in Tamil Nadu were shut from March 25, 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. However, the number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu have been steadily declining in the last couple of months.

