TAPMI Alumni Association extends help to govt school

The Manipal-based TAPMI (TA Pai Management Institute) Alumni Association donated items worth ₹1.75 lakh to a Government Higher Primary School at 80-Badagubettu village in Udupi district on Thursday.

TAPMI Alumni Association, established in 2018, undertook projects beneficial to alumni and students. A statement by the association said that it is planning a series of social projects targeting schools and children as part of CSR (corporate social responsibility) activity.

Recently, the association visited several local government primary schools and an orphanage centre to understand their requirements. Currently, the association’s project covers the Government Higher Primary School at 80-Badagubettu village as the primary beneficiary. The school, which offers primary education from first standard to seventh standard, has about 70 students.

Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI and Executive Director (Management Studies) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), inaugurated the safety railings of the school donated by the association.

Gururaj H Kidiyoor, Professor (Marketing) of TAPMI and Founder President of Alumni Association, handed over the sound system to the school on the occasion.