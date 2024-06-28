The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) commenced the academic year for the batch 2024-26 on June 26. TAPMI welcomed the 42nd batch of MBA, the 11th batch of MBA – Banking and Financial Services (BKFS), the seventh batch of MBA – Human Resources (HRM), the sixth batch of MBA – Marketing, and the third batch of MBA – International Business.

The batch comprises 369 students in the core MBA programme, 58 in the BKFS programme, 35 in the HRM programme, 36 in the Marketing programme, and 23 in the International Business programme.

The batch of 521 students comes from diverse educational backgrounds. Of them, 34 per cent are from engineering, 27 per cent from commerce, and 18 per cent from management, with representation from 25 States and UTs of India. The percentage of female students is 48 per cent.

Welcoming the new batch, Rajeev Kumra, Director of TAPMI, said: “This is an exciting time to launch your careers. Embrace every opportunity that comes your way during this two-year journey. Explore different avenues, discover your passions, and don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. This is a time to learn, grow, and make lifelong connections. So, worry less, enjoy the journey, and make the most of every day.”

Nikhil Sharma (alumnus – batch 1997-99), Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India, who was the chief guest on the occasion, urged the students to embrace the learnings from both successes and setbacks.

“Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and contribute to your organization beyond just your assigned tasks. As you embark on your summer internships, approach them with a focus on maximizing your learning, whether it confirms your passion for a particular field or helps you eliminate options. Welcome to the world of business, a journey filled with experiences that will shape your future,” he said.

Saraswati Chandrasekharan (alumna – batch 2002-04), Assistant Vice President, Senior Principal, Organization Development, Infosys Ltd, who was the guest of honour, shared her experience after she graduated from TAPMI and her journey in the corporate world. TAPMI can be life-changing and will become a pathway to design a great career, she said.

