The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) conducted the induction programme for the second batch of the Integrated Management Programme (2024-29 batch) in Manipal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasanth Kamath, Admissions Chair, TAPMI, presented the batch profile to the gathering. He said the batch comprises 66 students with an almost equal gender distribution: 44.7 per cent female and 55.3 per cent male. The batch has students from various streams, with 52.2 per cent coming from the science stream, 40.3 per cent from the commerce stream, and 7.5 per cent from arts and humanities.

He said the current batch of students has diverse representation from 15 states and over 30 cities across the country.

Rajeev Kumra, Director of TAPMI, said that while academic excellence is crucial, the physical and mental well-being of students are equally important. He asked them to embrace opportunities to participate in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

TAPMI alumnus (2002-2004 TAPMI Batch), Avinash Bhat, Global Delivery Head for Customer Experience and Data and Analytics at Randstad Digital, was the chief guest on the occasion.

