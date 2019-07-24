TAPMI to host management conclave

The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) will conduct a two-phase cross-dimensional management conclave – DISHA ’19 – in Manipal from July 26. The first phase of the conclave will begin on July 26, and the second phase on August 2.

A press release said here on Wednesday that the 11th edition of this annual conclave aims at bringing together stalwarts from diverse levels and verticals of the industry to deliberate on the emerging trends in their respective field.

Quoting Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, the release said that the conclave brings together almost 150 leaders on one platform for conversation with students, faculty and other key stakeholders.

With the theme ‘Business challenges in the shifting global arena’, the conclave brings together domains such as human resources, IT and analytics, finance, marketing, and operations and consulting to converse on the issues and uncertainties faced by industries, and discuss what the future holds in store for the evolving corporate universe, it added.