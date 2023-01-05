The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has achieved 100 per cent placement in its PGDM-Marketing programme. According to a press statement, TAPMI has successfully completed the placements for PDGM (Post Graduation Diploma in Management) – Marketing batch of 2021-23 with an average salary of ₹14.4 lakh per annum. The highest package this year was ₹23.4 lakh per annum.

TAPMI has achieved an almost 3.9 times increase in the post-programme salary in comparison to the pre-programme salary, it said. This year 36 students were eligible for placements. All eligible students were placed across 25 companies. Of them, 10 students were offered pre-placement through summer internships with an average compensation of ₹14.9 lakh per annum.

Key recruiters included Accenture Operations, Airtel Payments Bank, Bluestone, Capgemini Chrysalis, Cognizant, Dell, Deloitte, EY India, HCL, HP, ICICI, ICICI Prudential, ITC, Kotak Bank, Movin, Optum, Prodapt, Salesforce, TATA Capital, Tata Motors, Teamlease, Tech Mahindra, The Math Company, Vlinder Labs, and WedMeGood.

Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, said, “TAPMI’s strong placement is an outcome of our industry-relevant curriculum that focuses on imparting skills and competencies to contend with challenges and opportunities in today’s complex environment”.