Tata Power and IIT Madras ink MoU, to work on R&D projects, tech solutions

Tata Power and Indian Institute of Technology Madras have entered into an agreement to collaborate in research and development, consultancy, policy advocacy, advisory, training, and commercialisation of technologies and solutions, according to a company press release.

As a part of the MoU, Tata Power and IIT Madras will aim to pursue advanced research in areas of future technology. The agreement also includes campus recruitment opportunities to postgraduate students of IIT Madras, says a company press release.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is delighted to partner with Tata Power to pursue research in topics of mutual interest and national importance and provide opportunities for employees to acquire advanced knowledge in emerging areas.”

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “Together, we will collaborate in areas of advanced technology, innovation and knowledge for sustainable changes. We are looking forward to work with some of the most talented and brilliant minds in the country.”

Tata Power through its Collaboration, Innovation and R&D division has partnered with more than 100 national and international technology and institutions to develop low cost, scalable solutions in the clean energy space.

Collaborative research projects

A few objectives agreed upon by Tata Power and IIT M as a part of the tie-up are collaborative research projects including research-based and consulting projects supported by the Center for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR), IIT Madras.

The MoU provides for recruitment of IIT Madras graduates for full-time employment or as interns by Tata Power. This activity will be facilitated by the Placement Office, IIT Madras.

Tata Power and IIT Madras may enter into modalities governing each of them with regard to research interaction visits and/or sabbaticals if any and through virtual means and/or invite each other to respective research laboratories for detailed discussions. In addition to this, Tata Power employees and IIT faculty can also participate on each other’s committees and Boards.

Under this initiative, employees of Tata Power can enrol for various degree programmes such as MTech, MS and PhD after securing admission through the due process. IIT-M and Tata Power personnel can also jointly or individually offer short term training programmes

Tata Power and IIT Madras can also come together to engage in the CSR realm, the company can choose to make grants to support faculty research or to support students on scholarships and fellowships.

“Tata Power and IIT Madras may also explore to work together with the start-up companies collocated in the IIT-M Incubation Cell,” the release said.