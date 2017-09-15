Tata Trusts to launch learning enhancement drive in Yadgir

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
Tata Trusts on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Yadgir district administration to expand the focus of the Kalike Educational Programme in the district.
In October 2007, the Navajbai and Sir Ratan Tata Trusts started Kalike Samruddhi Upakram (Learning Enhancement Initiative) in Karnataka.
The MoU to address development issues using a multi-thematic interventions approach.
The Trusts will now partner the district administration to facilitate authorities to also focus on other developmental issues that arise from inadequate health awareness, limited opportunities and knowledge of alternative livelihoods, water scarcity and personal hygiene.
Skill development
The initiative will strive to make deep, long-term impact on the quality of life of its communities through early childhood development, education, livelihood (agricultural practices and skill development), and water and sanitation in north Karnataka, with specific focus on Yadgir.
The new focus is expected to raise the standard of living of 41,000 households and reach to 125,000 children, 2,000 youth and 8,000 farmers in Yadgir. The programme will build partnerships with the government and NGOs to boost development in the region. As part of Tata Trusts’ Mission 2020 programme, the objective is to create a model for the state and replicate the successes across the state. Tata Trusts will work alongside the government departments to implement multiple programmes through Kalike.
Headed by the deputy commissioner of Yadgir, Tata Trusts will also be responsible for the formation of a steering committee that will regularly review the progress in the district.
Burzis S Taraporevala, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Tata Trusts, said, “As part of Mission 2020, the education programme aims to enhance the learning levels and improve the quality of education in the district.”
