TCS iON launches digital certification programme

TCS iON, a strategic unit of TCS, has announced a 15-day self-paced digital certification programme to sharpen skills of college students and professionals during this global lockdown period.

This programme is specially designed for college students and working professionals globally, to enhance their career skills by helping them effectively utilise the time at hand during this lockdown, said TCS.

TCS iON Career Edge is a free two-week online digital programme followed by an online digital assessment and certification.

The programme is offered on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub platform.