Education

TCS iON launches digital certification programme

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

TCS iON, a strategic unit of TCS, has announced a 15-day self-paced digital certification programme to sharpen skills of college students and professionals during this global lockdown period.

This programme is specially designed for college students and working professionals globally, to enhance their career skills by helping them effectively utilise the time at hand during this lockdown, said TCS.

TCS iON Career Edge is a free two-week online digital programme followed by an online digital assessment and certification.

The programme is offered on the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub platform.

Published on April 06, 2020
e-learning
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ISED advocates ‘Pandemic Economics’ as a new discipline