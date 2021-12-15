Teachmint acquires course-selling platform Teachmore

Education infrastructure start-up Teachmint has acquired Teachmore — a platform which enables teachers to sell educational products like online courses, live classes, quizzes and more through their own apps and websites.

This cash and stock deal marks Teachmint’s first acquisition since inception. Post the acquisition, Teachmore product will continue to operate independently along with integrating with Teachmint to deepen the company’s business support layer for teachers. The companies did not disclose the deal value of this acquisition.

This integration adds to the suite of education-infra products that Teachmint has been offering including Teachmint’s mobile teaching app, Teachmint for Institute and Teachmint for developers. Teachmint claims to have over 10 million users, more than 4,000 educational institutes and multiple international edtech partnerships.

Mihir Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Teachmint, said, “Since the beginning of our journey, we knew that enabling teachers to build their teaching brand and business was a natural extension of our product and with Teachmore, we have found the perfect partner to integrate this at scale. With our platform reaching over 1 million educators across 25 countries, we are excited about the immense growth and monetisation opportunities we can offer them.”

Founded in 2017 by Harshal Bhakta and Deep Shah, Teachmore is an all-in-one platform for teachers and creators to launch and sell courses in various formats through their own apps and websites. Teachmore enables teachers and creators to capture their knowledge and productise it.

“We share a common set of values with Teachmint, especially towards empowering the teacher community, and we are thrilled to join hands with them. Harshal and I have been building educational products for the past 10 years with a focus on solving problems for teachers and coming together with Teachmint will help us serve this community even better,” said Deep Shah, Founder, Teachmore.