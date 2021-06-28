Telangana: All academic institutions to conduct only online classes for now

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Telangana government has decided not to open schools from July 1. The public and private schools, colleges and universities will only offer classes online.
It directed the private schools to collect just the tuition fee on a monthly basis.
Talking to reporters here on Monday, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed private educational institutions to follow the GO No 46 that mandated the schools not to increase fees and collect it only in monthly instalments.
Thousands of parents had expressed concern over the government’s decision to open schools from July 1, with reports suggesting that children might be impacted in the next wave of Covid infections.
The Minister said for those students who do not have access to phones and Internet, classes will be aired through Doordarshan and T-Sat television channels.
Also, the classes will be put on YouTube, allowing the students to revisit the lessons.
Meanwhile, the State Government has decided to promote all of the 4.51 lakh Intermediate students. The students of Inter second year were given marks based on their performance in the first year. Full marks are given for all science students in their practicals.
