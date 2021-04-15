Telangana cancels Class X exams, defers Intermediate exams

With Covid-19 cases surging by the day, the Telangana Government has cancelled the Class X examinations and postponed Intermediate second year examinations.

Government will review the situation in the first week of June and decide when to conduct the Intermediate second year exams. A notice of 15 days will be given to students.

The first students of Intermediate will automatically be promoted to second year. All the second year students with backlogs in first year will be given minimum qualifying marks for the exams they are supposed to clear. Exams for the first year students will be conducted when things get better.

For the Class X students, the Board of Secondary Education will come out with a criterion to announce the results. Those who are not satisfied with the marks alloted through this method will be allowed to take an examination at an appropriate time.